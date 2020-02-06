New “DMV NOW” kiosk in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s no secret that everybody dreads going to the Department of Motor Vehicles, but folks in Huntington won’t have to anymore.

That’s because on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the West Virginia DMV unveiled a new “DMV NOW” Kiosk at the Kroger on 7th Avenue. This makes the 12th kiosk available across the state.

“You can come here or any kiosk throughout the state rather than going to one of our regional offices,” said Everett Frazier, the West Virginia DMV Commissioner. “These kiosks will make life a little easier.”

Because of where the kiosk is located, it will allow the public to do any grocery shopping they need to do and have the opportunity to renew their driver’s license or renew their vehicle registration in minutes, as long as no new changes need to be made. The kiosks also allow the public to print off their driving record.

“[It’s] kind of a one-stop-shop,” said Frazier. “We realize how busy everyone is, and everyone’s time is valuable. We’re looking to getting these kiosks out in some strategic locations to make life a little more convenient.”

Frazier says there are plans to install more kiosks throughout the Mountain State. He says before folks head to a kiosk location, they should find out what documents they’ll need to make their transactions.

