BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Stray dogs and other animals have been a problem in Boone County for years. Now, the county is trying to get the problem under control by building a new dog shelter.

The new dog shelter is a pile of dirt right now, but later this year it should be up and running.

“A lot of stray animals and a lot of people in Boone County who are out of jobs due to the coal mine shutting down. There has to be a place for a dog to go,” Sherry Cooke, with the Boone Animal Rescue Coalition said.

Boone County does have a dog shelter in Fosterville, but residents say it’s too far. This new shelter will be right off 119 in a central location where it’s easily accessible.

“They’re going to have an area in it where people can come up and visit, look at the dogs, they want to adopt one or take one home. It’s an area where they’ll be able to get acquainted with the dogs,” Craig Bratcher, President of the Boone County Commission said.

The facility will also have a grooming station and is supposed to house up to 100 dogs.

“It doesn’t sound like a big deal to a lot of people, but it is to me because I’m a dog lover. I have dogs and cats,” Bratcher said.

The Boone County Animal Rescue Coalition or BARC, has been working with the county commission for almost a decade on this project. Their group is too small to handle the capacity of stray dogs.

“If they go into the pound, they’re on a five-day hold, and after that five-day hold our rescue works with partner rescue out of state and we try to get them moved as fast as possible,” Cooke said.

“At least they’ll be in a safe area where they don’t have to be worried about somebody being mean and abusive to them and that way, we can hopefully find them a new home,” Bratcher said.

The center is supposed to open sometime in September.