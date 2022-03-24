CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has voted to add an early voting precinct at the Girl Scouts location on the West Side of Charleston.

The long lines of the 2020 election prompted the thought of an additional precinct in the Capitol City. Before the vote, there were eight early voting sites throughout Kanawha County, and people who live on the West Side have said adding a site in the area would make voting more accessible.

The new location will be located at the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council at 321 Virginia Street West.

“What are we trying to do here? Simply have an opportunity for people to avoid long lines on election day,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Carper also said the site would help not only voters on the West Side, but also from communities such as Cross Lanes or Cabin Creek have more access to voting. Carper says the vote to approve the new precinct would also allow the county’s lawyers to take whatever action “they deem appropriate and necessary to protect the right for people to vote legally in Kanawha County.”