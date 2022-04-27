PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and local leaders gathered Wednesday, April 27, to announce new developments headed to Pike County. One of those developments is a new regional driver’s licensing office opening in Pikeville this summer.

Officials say the new office will make life a lot easier for Pike County drivers as the nearest one is currently in Prestonsburg, which is a haul for those in rural Pike County.

“My driver’s license has expired so I was really happy that I don’t have to go to Prestonsburg. It’s a lot. It’s a long ways its an hour, hour and half and it’s really going to be beneficial,” said Pike County resident Diana Thacker.

The new location will be permanent, and while providing its usual services, will also include Kentucky State Police driver testing services along with other opportunities.

“If you need a CDL and boy do we need more CDL drivers out there its this type of office that is going to be able to help and is going to give Pike county and this region an economic development advantage in being able to certify those new drivers that are in such demand,” Beshear said.

Beshear also announced a $770,000 grant that will be used to purchase equipment that the city will lease to Appalachian Tank, Inc., an aluminum tank production company coming to the city.

“This is an exciting project. One that comes with jobs, with investment and from our conversation a really bright future where there is the possibility for so much more,” Beshear said.

Residents say these projects are creating convenience and development throughout the county.

“We need some industry here. I think that will keep a lot of folks here. There’s a lot of talk about moving out, there’s nothing going on. That’s really exciting,” said Pike County resident Justin Hamilton.