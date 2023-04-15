KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After just three weeks in business, a Kanawha County restaurant has to temporarily close to clean up a flooding mess.

According to the Teel family, the owners of the Swine Barrel in Elkview, the restaurant will be closed until further notice until the cleaning process is complete. According to the Teels, the issue began with a clogged drain by the road way.

The owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook, saying a tree was growing inside the drain, and when the clogged drain became flooded, causing the water to seep back out.

The Teels say state road crews have already been contacted and came on Saturday, April 15, to try and clean the drain out. The owners say they will have to spend the next couple of days cleaning up, but plan to reopen as soon as possible.