New engineering firm brings jobs to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Across the United States industry is growing. That’s one reason a new business chose our region to move.

Tom Gambino started his company Prime Engineering 30 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia. He’s now opening his doors in Huntington. He says it’s because of the people, and there’s another reason our region happens to be ripe with.

“We came and visited and we loved it so we decided to open up an office,” Gambino said. “One of our specialties is industrial engineering and there’s a lot of industrial work in this area. So, that was another reason to come here.”

Prime Engineering work includes structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering in oil and gas terminals, aviation fuel farms, and marine cargo facilities.

Adam Weible is an engineer for the firm and he said the opening of this new location will allow more opportunities for job seekers.

“There’s plenty of industrial companies that need engineering consulting services and that’s why we’re here,” Weible said.

While there are currently only a few positions in Huntington, they say they plan to expand and are excited to be a part of the growth of the community.



“It’s definitely one of the things that motivates me every day,” Weible said. “Being able to help grow and develop this hometown, and grow it, and bring jobs, bring stability to the region.”

Brandon Enochs is also an engineer with the company and he welcomes more involvement, not just as a business, but also a part of the community.

“We’re going to support that industrial growth and be right there in the middle of the retail environment,” Enochs said. “So, it’s really exciting.”

The employees say the new office is more than just the company expanding, they say it’s a real opportunity for job growth and bringing revenue to the local economy.

The engineers say they are working closely with Marshall University and their engineering program, as well.