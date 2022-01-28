New fire chief appointed in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington will soon have a new fire chief.

On Friday, Mayor Steve Williams announced that he is appointing Greg Fuller as the next permanent fire chief of the Huntington Fire Department.

Huntington City Council will need to confirm Williams’ appointment, and, if they do, Fuller will start on the job in February. This appointment comes after Chief Jan Radar announced her retirement earlier in the month.

“I recently met with Mr. Fuller to discuss the future of the fire department and how to proceed with the search for a new fire chief,” Williams said. “The more we talked, I realized I didn’t have to look any further, because the next fire chief was sitting right in front of me.”

Fuller has more than 40 years of fire and emergency experience. He started with the Huntington Fire Department in 1989 and served as a firefighter, training officer and deputy chief of the Rome Volunteer Fire Department in Lawrence County, Ohio. He served as fire chief and director of emergency services for the Huntington Fire Department from 1999 to 2009.

Since his time with the Huntington Fire Department, Fuller has worked for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division. He is now the deputy director and oversees the administration and management of staff responsible for emergency and disaster issues throughout the state.