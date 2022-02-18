MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Local leaders helped unveil a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday. It’s been an idea for years, but now the project is coming to fruition.

“This is critically important for all of those who don’t live on the river to enjoy the river and the sunshine,” says Anne Cavalier, the Mayor of Smithers.

Members of the community say they’re excited because Montgomery has lost so much through the years.

“They’ve taken a lot of stuff away here. I mean I can remember when I was ten years old using the Montgomery pool up here, that was taken away and then they took away the basketball and gym over there so its nice to see them put something back,” said Bill Vanwart who lives in Montgomery.

The pier is all just a part of a bigger project that will include a kayak launch point and easier access to the Kanawha River. Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says the location of the pier is also important.

“For the location of it here between the hospital and the nursing home it’s ideal to bring your loved ones out from the nursing home in the summer, not today, but in the summer to come out and enjoy the river and the outdoor,” said Ingram.

And although the weather wasn’t ideal for the pier Friday, it’s sure to bring some sunshine to the community. “We’re celebrating just a small victory because small victories make the big victories,” said Ingram.