HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A new flea market is coming to Huntington.

The Peddlers Mall is set to start its soft opening on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the former Big Lots location on 800 14th Street West in Central City.

The company says it will, however, host an event to celebrate its grand opening Saturday, June 4. They say the grand opening celebration will include discounts, giveaways, raffles, food, and music.

“We are eagerly anticipating our arrival into the Huntington community and excited to meet the antique and vintage lovers of West Virginia,” said Marketing Director, Taylor Logsdon.

The Peddlers Mall is a chain of local flea markets based in Kentucky. The company says it specializes in vintage items, antiques and furniture as well as home decor, and new merchandise.

The company says they are now accepting vendors to set up in the location. Booth rates start at $145 for an 8′ by 9′ area with an 8% sales fee. More information on becoming a vendor is available online or by emailing the company at huntington@buypeddlersmall.com