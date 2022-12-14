Boone County, WV (WOWK) – A business in Boone County is opening a new location.

Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley, Inc., says a new Goodwill location will be opening in Madison, West Virginia, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Officials with Goodwill say the new location will bring at least 40 jobs to the community.

“We have been part of the Madison community for over 20 years, but this new location is the beginning of a new presence for Goodwill in Boone County,” said Megan Diehl, Director of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill.

Diehl says in addition to the additional jobs, the new location will allow the company to expand how its Mission programming serves the area.

The new location at 700 S. Main Street in Madison will feature a “more spacious and modern environment” with innovative technology to enhance customers’ experience, the company says.

Those who want to help the organization can visit any of the 16 donation centers and thrift stores throughout Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Cross Lanes, Elkview, Kanawha City, Lewisburg, Madison, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Ripley, St. Albans, Sophia, Summersville, Teays Valley and Vienna, including the new Madison location.

The new Goodwill location can be reached by phone at 304-346-0811. For more on how to make donations to Goodwill, visit the organization’s website.