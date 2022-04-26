PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A grocery store is expected to open its doors once again in the community of Poca.

The Putnam County Development Authority tells 13 News that the buyer intends to keep a grocery store in the plaza.

The issue had been a big concern for community members concerned about not having the convenience of a local grocery store after the Food Fair in Poca closed its doors at the beginning of April.

“Everybody’s main goal is to keep a grocery store in Poca. The private buyer hopes that, the Putnam County Development Authority hopes for that, and we’re hoping that soon there will be a grocer back in Poca,” PCDA Executive Director Morganne Tennel said.

“The Putnam County Develop Authority wants to ensure that there is going to be a grocery store in that community. We recognize the importance of it, and we are here to help however we can facilitate that deal.”

Specifics about the grocery store and the buyer are not yet available.