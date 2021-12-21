New grocery store to open in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Par Mar took over a convenience store at 801 Greenbrier Street in Charleston last month and it is open now, but they are expecting to have an IGA grocery store section ready by Christmas Eve.

“I am a Logan boy born and raised,” said Par Mar President Brian Waugh. “But now I live in Charleston so Charleston is my hometown. So this one is a little bit personal to me.”

Waugh said they quickly noticed the need to offer groceries.

“We went all the way down Greenbrier Street and then back here in some of these subdivisions,” he said, about the effort to assess the need for groceries. “Then the other thing we did too is we heard the people coming in the door.”

He said they’ve noticed a similar demand in other communities especially over the past two years as people are looking for places closer to home where they can get essentials.

“We’ve been able to add a few IGA’s here and there whether it be in Boone County, Clay County and last week in Ohio,” Waugh said.

At the Greenbrier Street location, they’ve been adding tile and painting for the past few weeks. Now, this week they are focusing on the last-minute preparations to be open by Christmas Eve. The groceries came in Monday.

“We’ve been working for the last day and a half getting the shelves up, then get the shelves in and get the store stocked,” Waugh said. “Last week we got our refrigeration, frozen food equipment in.”

Waugh praised the long-time grocers in the Charleston area and surrounding communities. He said he’s happy to be able to meet that need now in this part of town.

“We are in an area where there are no groceries. So we are here to fulfill what our customers are looking for and provide the things they need to take home with them,” he said.