New hotline to help West Virginians cope with COVID-related stress

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re feeling stressed or anxious from effects of the pandemic, you now can talk things through.

The new hotline called Help304 has been specifically created for West Virginians who need emotional support during this time or anyone feeling covid-related stress.

“When they call, they’re going to reach a professional crisis counselor. The crisis counselor is going to talk with them, process what’s going on and help them find some stress management strategies and some problem solving skills,” says Shelia Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services.



In a recent poll by the American Psychiatric Association, 36% of Americans say COVID-19 is having a serious impact on their mental health. 59% say it’s having a serious impact on their day-to-day lives. And, in a 2018 CDC study, West Virginia was ranked as the least healthiest state concerning mental health.



“We feel a local line is going to be very helpful and we know from operating a lot of other help lines that people appreciate it when they reach someone that they know is familiar with them,” Moran said.



First Choice Services reports calls are up 15% over the past four months compared to this time last year. This hotline launched about two weeks ago.



“After the first week it really started ringing and we’ve already gotten quite a few calls. A lot of people who are calling us are anxious or lonely. We’re getting calls from all ages,” Moran said.



Staff members say the goal is to prevent a crisis before it happens.



“That’s what we can do for them. We can be that person that’s there for them when they need to talk,” Moran said.

In addition to calling, you can also text the hotline number for help or go online and chat at Help304.com.

