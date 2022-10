NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT).

An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge westbound sometime on Saturday.

More details are expected to be released on Thursday.