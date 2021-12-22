New I-64 St. Albans entrance, exit ramps set to open this week

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the new westbound entrance and exit ramps on I-64’s St. Albans exit are scheduled to open to traffic by the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 23. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Highways)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says the new westbound entrance and exit ramps on I-64’s St. Albans exit are scheduled to open to traffic by the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The new ramps were constructed as part of the massive widening project on I-64 that has been funded through the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The program funded $224 million to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the U.S. 35 interchange near Scott Depot, which included these new ramps, the WV DOH says. This project also includes constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and replacing several smaller bridges between Scott Depot and Nitro.

Construction began in the spring and required massive excavation. Contractors began blasting in the area this summer.

According to the WV DOH, the new westbound St. Albans interchange is also replacing the existing single bridge with two new bridges. One bridge is for the traffic entering I-64, and the other for those exiting the interstate. Officials say the new entrance ramp bridge is 339 feet long and the new exit ramp bridge is 167 feet long.

The contractors are completing the installation of guardrails and striping work leading up to the ramps’ opening.

Officials say new eastbound and westbound bridges have already opened at Bills Creek earlier this month and additional bridge replacements in the widening plans include Rocky Step, McCloud and Nitro over WV 25. The DOH also says two new piers for the main Nitro-St. Albans bridge are nearly completed.

Two new piers for the main Nitro-St. Albans bridge are nearly complete. Officials say once a new bridge to carry the westbound traffic is constructed just downstream of the existing Nitro-St. Albans bridge, they will move to plans to demolish the existing bridge and replace it with a new span using the existing bridge piers for eastbound traffic. The DOH says those bridges will each allow for four lanes of traffic and will allow drivers to go from to move between the St. Albans and Nitro exits without having to merge into I-64 traffic.

Officials say they expect the entire project to be completed in late 2024.