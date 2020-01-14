New industrial buildings bring new opportunities for Lawrence County

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation is currently working on two new, larger-scale buildings or spec buildings in preparation for future development.

The two new industrial buildings are located in two prominent areas in Lawrence County.

The Ironton facility, which is located in downtown Ironton, will span 19,122 square feet. The South Point facility, which is located in “The Point” industrial park, will be slightly larger at 30,000 square feet.

According to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation associate-executive director, Jeremy Clay, the two buildings cost around $2 million each. The financial risk is part of an economic plan to bring prosperity back into Lawrence County.

The people who live here… it makes the home values more valuable because people will want to live here close to work and South Point is a fine community and same thing in Ironton. Jeremy Clay, Lawrence Economic Development Corporation

The two structures are expected to be completed in the next couple of months, pending weather conditions. For more information on the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, click here.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.