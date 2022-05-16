PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A new hiking trail that will appeal to all skill levels is coming to Pikeville.

The “Real McCoy Trail” is a five-mile trail that begins and ends at Bob Amos Park, according to the Director of Outdoor Recreation with the Pikeville City Tourism.

They say the trail will feature no backtracking due to its looped system.

The trail will be for all skill levels, with different sections that range from easy sections, known as low-grade classifications, all the way to very strenuous sections.

They say the trail will also be educational with interactive vegetation identification in the future. It will also give people an understanding of forest conservation strategies.

Pikeville City Tourism says anyone who wants to help volunteer or private property owners that would want to establish a relationship, contact P.J. Collins at patrick@appwirelessarena.com

The trail project is a collaboration with The Appalachian Wireless Arena and Pikeville City Tourism, with help from the Pikeville Fire Department.