MILTON, WV (WOWK) — After around 30 years of planning, Hurricane officials have announced a new interstate exchange that will provide a direct link between Hurricane and Milton.

Officials say this new interchange will be in place to alleviate traffic — especially during rush hour — which will then provide safer driving conditions.

There are also homes right off Virginia Avenue, and people there say they are excited for the possibility of growth.

One resident said she’s happy her 30-minute commute to the mall will now only be 15 minutes, and another said he thinks it’ll be great for everyone.

“It’ll bring a lot of business, it’ll be great for the businesspeople, and really great for the residential people,” Jim Ridgewell said.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says Triton Construction placed a low bid of $32 million.

As soon as Triton is certified as the bidder for the exchange, construction can begin next month, and the project is expected to take three years.