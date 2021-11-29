New jail to be built for aging Gallia County Jail

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Governor Mike DeWine visited Gallia County today to announce 5.5 million dollars for the building of a new jail for the aging Gallia County Jail.

Several counties are receiving grants to help build new jails due to age and condition, including:

Lawrence County: $16.8 million

Coshocton County: $10.1 million

Harrison County: $9.1 million

Gallia County: $5.5 million

“Upgrading these jails is about more than just safety, it’s also about providing an environment that can influence positive change,” said Governor DeWine.

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

“These jails have fallen into such disrepair because the counties simply couldn’t afford the cost to rebuild on their own. With this help from the state, the improved county jails will better meet the demands of our modern criminal justice system and better address inmates’ underlying issues that may be causing criminal behavior, such as mental health or substance use concerns.”

According to a press release from Governor DeWine, the Scioto County Jail as well as the Southeastern Regional Jail will also be receiving between one and two million dollars to expand their facilities.

A total of $50 million was allocated to support local jail renovations in Senate Bill 310 which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by Governor DeWine in December 2020.

According to the release, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention administered the application process and selected jails based on those with the greatest need for construction and renovation work to improve conditions and operations.