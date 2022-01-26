Good News with 13
New K-9 pup joins Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

Bloodhound pup, Josie, is the newest member of the KCSO’s K-9 Team. The sheriff’s office says Josie has been teamed up with Deputy B. Kay. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has a new hero-in-training!

Bloodhound puppy, Josie, is the newest member of the KCSO’s K-9 Team.

The sheriff’s office says Josie has been teamed up with Deputy B. Kay, and they will train alongside the department’s current bloodhound handlers for the next eight to nine months.

The KCSO says the first couple of months of training will consist of short trails and socializing Josie. They will train for at least three to four days a week to properly prepare the pup for duty.

