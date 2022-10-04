A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant was appointed to be a magistrate in the county.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Leslie Grace on Monday. Grace will fill the vacancy left after the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Sisson passed away on Sept. 1.

Sgt. Grace’s term will begin Oct. 24 and will run through Dec. 31, 2024.

“[Sgt. Grace] is a hardworking, trustworthy and honest person with outstanding integrity and has

had a life-long dedication to our system of justice,” Judge Bailey said. “I believe he will

be a fair and impartial judicial officer and will work hard to serve the citizens of

Kanawha County.”