KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Board member Benjamin Thomas was named as the new Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) President.

Thomas will serve as the Board of Directors President for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The KCPL says Thomas, who joined the Board in 2015, will replace President Monica Jaensson, who is leaving the Board after their six-year tenure as President and decade-long work with the KCPL.

They say Thomas has previously been in the First Vice-President and Chairman of the Board’s Building Committee roles.

The Library says the Board’s Building Committee was responsible for funding and most of the planning involved with the new Main Library location in downtown Charleston.

They also announced Stephanie Haden as First-Vice President, Betty King as Second-Vice President and KCPL Director Erika Connelly as Secretary-Treasurer.