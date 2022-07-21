KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — In their Thursday meeting, the Kanawha County Commission has approved to remove John Rubin and replace him with Chris Billo as a board member for the Public Service District. This comes after allegations of misuse of funds by Rubin.

Billo was sworn into the position during the meeting.

Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says this situation is being looked at and they have notified the State Auditor’s Office and other appropriate agencies.

Investigations have been underway at the Kanawha County Public Service District involving allegations of wrongdoing, according to County Commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler.

The meeting agenda for Thursday lists the item as “Order appointing Chris Billo to the Kanawha Public Service District filling the unexpired term of John Rubin.”

“There are allegations that came to our attention of misuse of funds by John Rubin as a board member of Kanawha PSD,” says Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

This is all happening just months after Rubin was reappointed in June 2021 to a six-year term ending in 2027, which was previously recorded in the minutes from the County Commission’s June 2021 meeting.

The district itself provides sewer service to about 2,800 customers and recently applied for a quarter of a million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan.