New Kroger to open in Teays Valley

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Store leaders for the new Kroger in Teays Valley got to cut the ribbon for the new store this afternoon.

Preview of New Kroger opening in Teays Valley (Courtesy: Elbert Mosley, 13 News Photographer)

The store is on Great Teays Boulevard right next to the current store, which will be closed.

The new Kroger will hold its grand opening for tomorrow the public at 8 a.m. The new 94,000 square-foot store cost $18 million to build.

Kroger says 186 employees will move to the new store and 108 new jobs have been added.

“When they [new customers] walk in here they’re going to be blown away by the Starbucks that we have that we didn’t have at the other location,” Kerri Parkins, the Scott Depot Kroger Store leader said. “We did double in size from the old Kroger location to this Kroger location. The pharmacy drive-through I think will be a big hit as well.”

The store will also have a specialty cheese shop and lots of local food and beverages, officials say.

Kroger also donated $5,000 dollars each to backpack buddy and Facing Hunger West Virginia.