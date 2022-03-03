HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A big announcement from the White House today could change the way states handle people arrested with addiction and mental health issues.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and other health leaders announced a new state model law called the Model Law Enforcement and Other First Responder Deflection Act.

The law gives a framework for sending people who are arrested with those issues to evidence-based public health programs, called Deflection Programs.

Deflection Programs are meant to treat the person’s underlying issues instead of locking them away.

“An important part of our strategy is developing model state laws that legislatures in every state, red or blue, can pass to improve their local strategies for directing overdoses,” Dr. Gupta says.

Dr. Gupta is from Charleston and sued to head the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. He says these are proven strategies that are cost-effective and can help keep communities and families intact.