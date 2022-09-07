CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago.

The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former Macy’s on the Lee Street entrance side.

WASH says the store offers handmade bath and body products including bath bombs, sliced soaps and shower streamers. The company says the products sold at the store are created using vegetarian and vegan recipes. Some of the products are also made by national brands such as CO Bigelow and The Body Shop.

The store opened its doors with a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 2, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting set for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. According to the store, operating hours will follow with the mall hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

WASH is a West Virginia-based spin-off of Seabolt and Co. Modern Apothecary, which is located in Columbus, Ohio.

WASH owner Jamie Seabolt says during the pandemic, WASH was restructured to align more with his West Virginia roots.

“I am delighted to come out of the pandemic as a West Virginia Corporation where we can grow at the Charleston Town Center into a household name here in the Mountain State,” Seabolt.

Seabolt says during the grand opening, the first 100 shoppers who spend over $40 will receive a free $20 skin care item.