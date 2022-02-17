HUNTINGTON, WV — A new scholarship for first-year Marshall University medical students will give preference to minorities the American Medical Association considers underrepresented. The scholarship is dedicated to former Marshall President Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, who focused on diversity and community health.

The new scholarship for first-year Marshall medical students is dedicated to former president Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert. (Photo courtesy of Marshall University)

Gilbert was Marshall’s 37th president. He started in January 2016 and served until December 2021.

While at Marshall, Gilbert earned the 2019 “Living the Dream Award” given by the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission.

“From the onset of his arrival in Huntington six years ago, Jerry championed the health and well-being of our community as well as medical education, research, diversity and so much more,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Before Gilbert’s Marshall presidency, he was provost and executive vice president at Mississippi State University for almost six years. Gilbert also served as head of the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and coordinator for the biomedical engineering graduate program in the Bagley College of Engineering at MSU.

Gilbert currently is a consultant to Marshall and represents the University and other organizations in Richmond, Virginia.

The Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert Scholarship is renewable for up to three years.

Those wanting more information about the scholarship may contact Linda Holmes, director of Development and Alumni Affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu.