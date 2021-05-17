New mask guidance has different implications depending on where you live, shop and eat

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Going out this past weekend may have been a little different for some West Virginians because of new guidance on wearing masks. But there are still several variables when it comes to those rules depending on where people shop or eat.

“I’m letting people do what they want to do,” said business owner Brandi Barton. “I do not make them wear their masks.”

The pandemic was tough for Barton. She had COVID-19 herself back in November.

“I had a fever of 103 and it kept going up,” she recalled.

Now though she’s back open and ready to let customers decide for themselves when it comes to taking precautions.

“I wear mine when I go out in public most of the time, places that require it. I do respect the authority. But I’m the authority in this shop so if they don’t want to wear it they don’t have to,” Barton said.

As the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance, West Virginia Governor Jim justice changed the state policy. Masks are no longer required for people who have been fully vaccinated. June 20, 2021 the requirement will be lifted for everyone. But there may still be some confusion for people as business owners and employers still have the right to have individual policies.

“Any private business can require you to wear a mask and whether you can come into their private business or not,” Justice said. “You can jump up and down. But that private business has every right to do what they chose. They are a private business and we are going to honor that in this great state.”

As for her shop, Barton said she won’t be asking customers about their vaccination information.

“If they have it, it is fine,” Barton said. “If they don’t that’s fine. People have to take responsibility for themselves. That is the way I feel about it.”

The CDC guidance still calls for masks to be worn in crowded areas like public transportation, hospitals, prisons ,and homeless shelters.