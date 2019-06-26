New mayor of Clendenin sworn into office

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) While parts of our region are still cleaning up from last night’s storms, one small town is still recovering from a flood three years ago. But tonight, a new mayor was sworn in and she plans to hit the ground running.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper swore in newly elected Clendenin Mayor, Kay Summers, as County Clerk Vera Mccormick was on hand to swear in the new town council. The new leadership was greeted by over 100 community members tonight at the United Methodist Church in Clendenin. A priority of this group is to continue to help rebuild the Elk River Community. Summers says she and the new council are pledging to speed up the flow of aid from the federal and state governments and to make their town a destination and a place people want to visit. They are grateful for the support their town has received.

“The reception tonight was overwhelming,” said Summers. “Over 100 people that came and showed interest in Clendenin. I cannot thank everyone enough, the council is so proud and we are going to be a group that works together and gets results.”

The new leadership will officially take office on July 1.