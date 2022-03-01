KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new processing facility is coming to the eastern part of Kanawha County. Appalachian Abattoir held a ribbon cutting today, March 1.

It’s an expansion of Buzz Food Service and a state-of-the-art USDA-graded harvest facility that will point beef products in prime, choice and select quality categories.

Leaders say it’ll be big for the local economy since local producers will provide the resources, and it will create 35 new full-time jobs.

“For us, this expansion of our activities to give our customers access to locally raised meats made perfect sense,” says Buzz Food Service President Dickinson Gould. “It’s been a big lift. This is years in the making, but we think his is gonna pay dividends for our business and for the local community and local workforce for many years to come.”

The Kanawha County Commission helped provide water and sewer to the site through the Malden Public Service District.