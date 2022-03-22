PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Health Department has a new Medical Director and Health Officer.

Dr. Samia Turner will assume the new leadership role effective April 1, 2022.

She’ll oversee the county’s health protection programs and public health policy rules and regulations.

She says she applied for the job because she wanted to do more to give back to the community.

Hopefully we can increase our exposure in the community. It’s a young health department; we’re new. So, we’re still kind of getting forward after the pandemic and we’re going to be increasing our relationships with our health partners in the community. Dr. Samia Turner

Dr. Turner got her degree from Marshall University and previously practiced family medicine at Cabin Creek Health Systems in Sissonville.