New mental health position created for Charleston citizens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Part of the national discussion about defunding police departments is that officers are being dispatched to calls other than crime.

Mental health issues, and threats to commit suicide are among those calls. In Charleston, those calls will be answered differently; with the creation of a new Mental Health Coordinator.

The city has decided to put some of the CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding towards a new position within city hall.

“What we have already known, and it was enhanced with COVID,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “Is there are more suicide calls coming in, more thoughts of suicide calls coming in … “

Goodwin says this person will act as a liaison to both the police and fire departments; responding to calls related to mental illness, and making sure that person gets help.

“What we need to do as city officials is provide them with yet another resource that they need and someone who is professionally trained,” Goodwin said.

“The mental health issues we’re seeing now are not the ones we normally see in society – like depression, anxiety, ADHD … what we’re seeing now are called ‘normal adjusted responses,’” said David Clayman, a clinical and forensic psychologist.

Clayman says the mental health issues we are seeing now, are because people aren’t sure how to respond to the social, economic, and educational stressors the pandemic is putting us through.

“The cure may not be traditional mental health services,” Clayman said. “It may be organizing the communities, finding a way for people to get resources, and giving people predictability and hope where the pandemic has taken those away.”

Or more simply put-

“Know what you can control, what you can’t, and work on the things you can,” he added.

Goodwin says they hope to fill the position by the end of the summer; and it will be a two-year position.

