HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A new multi-sports complex is on its way to Cabell County this coming fall.

Across from the Expression Church in West Huntington is the future site of the new “Ex Dome,” an indoor multi-sports complex.

This project started back in June 2022 when Expression Church Pastor Kevin West and his wife, Leesa, came up with the idea after traveling to other areas for their son’s basketball games.

The new 60,000-square-foot complex will include spaces for basketball, football, volleyball, cheerleading, wrestling, and other area sports.

According to an economic impact study conducted by Marshall University, the Ex Dome is expected to bring an $11 million impact to the west end of Huntington and an estimated number of 110,000 people to visit this area annually.

Right now, it’s just an empty field and a sign, but this latest development is officially moving along with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2023.

According to Expression Church representatives, the project is currently being funded by private donors and investors. However, they are offering the dome naming rights as well as naming rights to any of the four basketball courts if any corporate sponsors would be interested.

The facility is expected to be completed on Oct. 31, 2023, and will be “open to the region,” meaning sports programs in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia will all benefit from this development.