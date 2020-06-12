Mural paints picture of diversity and inclusiveness

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — June is “Pride Month” around the nation. The 2020 West Virginia pride parade & festival in Charleston has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020.

However, the LGBTQ community found another way to celebrate.

When you walk or drive through downtown Charleston, you’ll see a lot of different artwork. By the end of the month, you’ll notice a new addition.

“One thing public art does is unify a community, and when you have a mural like this that is so directly unifying it makes it all the more important.” Jeff Pierson, director of the office of public art in Charleston

Charleston artist Melissa Doty was chosen out of more than 20 artists from around the country to paint this new and inclusive mural.

“It wasn’t until I saw the phrase “all for love, and love for all” that I really got inspired. And those words really got stuck in my head. I got thinking about them. The more I thought about it, the more I really thought it would be a good fit. And they’re just so simple and so powerful.” Melissa Doty, artist

Courtesy – LGBTQ Charleston Facebook Page

This is what the mural will look like by the end of the month.

The mural will help celebrate diversity in the Capitol City. The mural will be located on the block wall adjacent to the Quarrier St side of Black Sheep Burrito & Brews.



Charleston LGBTQ working group, Office of Public Art, Black Sheep Burrito & Brews and an anonymous donor helped make it possible. Although Doty is grateful to be chosen as the artist, she says the mural is not about her.

“It’s really about the message. I’m just so excited that the message is getting more visibility, my visibility really isn’t part of the equation. It’s all about the message.” Melissa Doty, artist

Although the wall is a white canvas now, by the end of the month is will be vibrant and ready to be seen.

“One of the most important things about public art is that it’s accessible. It’s accessible to everybody, just like this mural, it includes everybody,” Pierson said.

