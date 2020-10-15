New operation cracks down on rural drug dealing

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In an effort to keep drugs off their streets, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has launched ‘Operation Drag Net’ that cracks down on dealing along the backroads.

Sheriff Jeff Starcher said, “the drug problem here in rural West Virginia, of course, isn’t as bad as what maybe Huntington or Charleston would be, it’s not even close to that, but it’s definitely a trend we’ve noticed.”

The trend has been the selling of crystal meth, heroin and cocaine along the county’s major routes like Route 16, 33 and 119.

The department, staff with four members only, will patrol those routes across 281-square miles.

“It is very difficult, but we do well with the resources that we have,” said Starcher.

Some of the drugs confiscated have trickled into the county from major cities like Detroit.

Sheriff Starcher and Deputy Charles Myers were both raised in Calhoun County.

“It hits home when you see how your county really has turned after you’ve left and come back. So that’s our main objective, keep it clean, keep it safe,” said Myers.

No additional budget funds were granted to financially support the operation.

This operation is a public partnership. The Calhoun County Sheriff Department asks residents to report any suspicious activity that may indicate drug dealing in their area.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.