New ordinance would allow miniature pigs to be pets in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dogs and cats are your standard household pets. But have you ever thought of a pig as your pet? There’s an effort underway in the city of St. Albans to change an existing ordinance to allow miniature pigs to be allowed in homes under certain conditions.

This all started when a woman was concerned that her pet miniature pig, Elsa, was going to be taken out of her home. So – she took her concerns to the city council and asked that the current law banning pigs as pets be changed.





Misty Burdett is the owner of “Pig-Pig,” a local animal celebrity found wandering around St. Albans last year. Misty is behind the change because she believes miniature pigs make loving pets. Misty adds, “there’s a 3-year-old-girl that lives in that home and that’s her baby, that’s her pig, that’s her pet, just like a dog, just like a cat.”

Hall, says that addressing this situation shows that the city cares about its citizen’s needs and concerns.

You have a current administration willing to look at all suggestions, look at new ideas, if we’re going to grow and be a community, then we need to look at things like this.” Walter Hall, Vice-Mayor of St. Albans



The change in the ordinance would make St. Albans the first city in the state of West Virginia to recognize miniature pigs as pets.