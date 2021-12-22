New outdoor learning classrooms coming to Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools approved a big purchase at their board meeting last night, authorizing the purchase order for five new outdoor learning classrooms.

The project cost $427,000 and is funded through federal stimulus money.

Each outdoor learning space will be customized for every school and can be utilized by up to three classes at one time.

“We’re also going to be training staff on how to utilize the spaces best,” said Cabell County Schools Deputy Superintendent for Operations and District Support, Tim Hardesty. “How the seating can be arranged and moved from one spot to the other. How students can easily do that, and ways they can utilize this in their extraction.”

The district said this project will provide more opportunities for students and teachers allowing for more collaborative learning, stem activities, and space.

“The part that they are most excited about is just having the space that is flexible and you’re not confined to a classroom,” said Hardesty. “You’re not confined to a separate pod or a few seats together or a table. It’s really flexible seating that can be moved anywhere within the site.”

Central City, Culloden, Spring Hill, Salt Rock, and Martha Elementary Schools are the lucky few receiving one.

Each space will be equipped with, Wi-Fi, whiteboards, learning pods, and are safe to use year-round.

Moving forward, the district said they hope to continue to expand this project to other schools.

