PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – The Hall Funeral Home held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday to celebrate the official opening of their new pet crematorium.

Officials there say residents can bring their pets anytime Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to use their services.

The funeral home can also pick up pets from veterinary services anywhere in the Tri-State to perform the cremation.

Workers there say this is the only on-site facility that offers a pet crematory as well as an on-site cemetery in Lawrence, Wayne, or Cabell County.

“Once the animal is in our care, it stays in our care,” said Jason Chapman, an employee for the Hall Funeral Home and Pet Crematory.

Chapman says the facility also sells urns on-site for anyone interested as well.