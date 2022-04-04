DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Dunbar City Council has gotten approval to give $38,614.15 to Miracle Recreation Equipment Company to build a new playground in the Wine Cellar Park.

Greg Wolfe, Dunbar Third Ward Councilman and City Code Enforcement Officer, says that the old playground is around 18 years old and pieces have already been taken off due to rusting and other problems.

He says the money is going to build the playground and give it an area with rubber chips. The old playground was in an open field.

It will take around eight to 10 weeks to build the new playground, Wolfe says.