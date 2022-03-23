HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new policy in place to help assess National Guard members who were called to assist with COVID-19 hospital operations.

This policy, that’s been in the works for over a year, will allow National Guard states to utilize resources – within the hospitals – to assess service members for healthcare issues and concerns as they transition off of active duty.

How many Guard members were affected?

“Never in the history of the National Guard have so many national guardsmen been called to active duty at the same time. So, in 54 states and territories, you have servicemen and women that are serving their communities for pandemic support,” says Colonel Monica Law, with the West Virginia Army National Guard.

She says, in the past, Guardsmen would have to go to a military treatment facility or the Department of Veteran Affairs to receive this service.

This policy will decrease the administrative burden on those facilities and lower the costs associated with transporting service members to those facilities and housing them during the assessment process.

“In West Virginia, last week, we were able to transition over 400 service members off of orders and we were able to do so by using the healthcare assets and resources that we have in the state because this policy was signed,” Colonel Monica Law, WV Army National Guard

What else did the state provide Guard members?

“West Virginia did a very good job of working with the community to have a job fair available at the same time that we handled medical needs. We were also able to go through different stations and meet with various vendors and community partners who were looking for employees so that would help us transition,” explains Law.

Officials with the policy ask that Guard members report any medical challenges sooner than later.