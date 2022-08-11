CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Downtown Charleston will soon have a new mural that is unlike any other in the Mountain State.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined Public Art Director Jeff Pierson and Muralist Victor Ving to start the Greetings Tour Postcard Mural Project.

The press release says the mural will include images picked by the community.

It says images will include a monarch butterfly, the State Capitol building and the Lincoln Walks at Midnight sculpture, the Mortar man sculpture, Mountain Stage, a sternwheeler on the Kanawha River, stilt walker Charly Ebb during FestivALL, a musician, and the home of the Dirty Birds, the Appalachian Power Park.

Artist Vincent Ving says they love the reaction the mural has received.

“We just love the reaction from the community. People that normally wouldn’t look twice, they just wanted to talk to us and, you know, we learn a lot from people, people learn a lot from us, and, I think, that kind of dialogue with communities is what we’re all about,” said Ving.

The mural will be at the entrance of the Summers Street parking garage.