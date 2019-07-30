New program focuses to raise asthma awareness in Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new program is coming to the Kanawha Valley that will work with local nonprofits to help raise asthma awareness.

Today, AmeriHealth Carnitas Partnership announced an event they are bringing to the Capitol City called “Health Hoops”, which is an intervention program designed to work with children with asthma and their families.

The program uses basketball as the platform to educate its participants on understanding and effectively managing their asthma through one-on-one coaching in nutrition, exercise, medication, and empowerment.

Chairman of AmeriHealth Carnitas partnership, Christopher Drumm said, “The child can be engaged, the child may not be limited, the child boy or girl can do remarkable things. The word we are spreading is that a person any individual with asthma can enjoy a full life.”

The Partnership is hosting its first Healthy Hoops on August 9th offering free physicals and a health barbeque buffet.

West Virginia is the eleventh state to join the partnership.