ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A brand new program in St. Albans could make life easier for parents of babies in the community who are struggling to make ends meet.

Little Blessings is the name of the pantry now operating out of the Knights of Columbus Hall next to St. Francis of Assisi on Holley Street.

There is an open house planned for this Sunday as those involved work to let more people know there is help available.

Inside the pantry, they have everything from diapers to clothes to formula, along with baby blankets and toys. The program is just getting started but they hope to eventually be a go-to resource for parents of babies who may just need a helping hand.

“In June of this year, with the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade overturned, the Knights of Columbus have always been a supporter of pro-life and made the decision there was going to be more babies with more mothers and families in need going forward. So the Knights of Columbus national organization put up a multi-million dollar fund to help families in need,” said Paul Niedbalski, District Master of Knights of Columbus.

So far all of the supplies in the pantry in St. Albans have come from donations from the community and church members.

“What we did is we had a baby shower at the church and we asked them to bring back anything they could think of for babies,” said Diane Niedbalski, one of the leaders of the project. “We had a very good response with money and with clothing with our babies.”

Those involved say they are happy to have the opportunity to make a difference.

“It is wonderful. It is like amazing,” Diane said. “We want to help mothers so they can keep their child. We want to make sure their child has their needs met.”

They are planning to open the pantry every 2 weeks for 3 hours a day so that people in need in the community can come and pick up supplies. You can find the schedule on the St. Francis Facebook page.