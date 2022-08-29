CATTLESBURG, KY (WOWK) – Around 19,000 Boyd County residents may soon get high-speed internet thanks to a collaboration between Kinetic and Boyd County.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Boyd County officials and nearby residents came out to celebrate the new partnership.

“So, for 19,000 homes they are getting internet which is 100-times faster than the average speed in the United States,” said Beshear during the event.

The project is through Kinetic – a Windstream company – and it’s expected to begin in October. It will provide internet service to people in Ashland, Catlettsburg, and surrounding parts of Boyd County.

“You had hit or miss spots, and I think you’re still going to have a little bit of that in some areas. But this is the backbone so we’ll be able to take this backbone and build off of it,” explained Eric Chaney, a Judge Executive for Boyd County.

One resident explained this will bridge the communication barrier many families have faced for years.

“So many people have been isolated for many years depending on where they lived, so I’m praying that this is going to be just the beginning for so many families – especially underserved families,” said Boyd County Resident, Ann Perkins.

They’re expecting this project to be completed by the end of the year, and officials say they look forward to expanding the high-speed internet reach even further after that.