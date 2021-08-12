New recovery center opens in Boone County

COMFORT, WV (WOWK) – Boone County is one of the counties hardest hit by the opioid crisis, and today a new recovery center opened its doors in the county.

The new Lotus Recovery Center in Comfort, West Virginia has 60 beds and various treatment and detox programs. “We’ve known for a long time that Boone County, and Southern West Virginia, in particular, has unfortunately been hit very hard by the opioid crisis and other substance use so it was important for us to locate this here,” said David Stup, the Chief Marketing Officer for the center.

Along with helping the community heal, 94% of the new facility’s staff is from Boone County. One of the employees is Melanie Danielson who has had her own battle with addiction.

“I get to come back to my hometown that I helped destroy years ago through my addiction, and now I’m on the other side of it and bringing hope and healing to the area.” Melanie Danielson, Business Development Representative for Lotus Recovery Center

This is Melanie Danielson, who now works at the new Lotus Recovery Center. She was brave enough to share her story with me, and is helping people who were in her shoes a few short years ago.



Hear more from her and why she chose this career path coming up tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/CmZLV6n8Pw — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) August 12, 2021

Executive Director Johnathan Frazier says they welcome anyone who is seeking help. “No matter if you’ve relapsed, no matter if you’ve been sober for this long and you’ve made a mistake, you are welcome here,” said Frazier.

A glimmer of hope as the state continues to recover from the crisis that has claimed and destroyed many lives. “But if one person walks through this door and is able to live a moment of recovery outside of their addiction, then we’re winning,” added Frazier.

“So we’re here and we’re able to give people hope you know that they’re not going to have to lose their mom, or their daughter, or their son, or their Dad,” said Danielson.

Lotus Recovery Center has a site in Berkeley Springs in the Eastern Panhandle that is currently undergoing renovations. It will be twice the size of the one in Boone County.

