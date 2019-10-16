New resort makes Wayne County a vacation destination

GENOA, W.Va. (WOWK) – When most people want to get away from it all the beach or traveling abroad typically comes to mind. Now, Wayne County might be your next destination.

Little did anyone know you can take a vacation way out Wayne. Just 30 miles from Huntington, those country roads will bring you to Rustic Ravines.

Owners Joe Boffo and Paul Liimatta say they’ve made a way for you to escape from it all.

“Some people want to get away, but they don’t want to get completely away,” Boffo said. “You want to be able to make contact.”

The wifi at Rustic Ravines keeps everyone connected while getting to explore more than 300 acres, 11 cabins and yurts, 4-wheeling, kayaking, trails, tree houses, jacuzzis, and more.

Wayne County Commissioner Jeff Maddox says it’s just what Wayne County needs.

“Until you come up here and experience this you really don’t have any idea how fun this is,” Maddox said.

In Wayne County, Beech Fork State Park is the most visited campsite in the entire state of West Virginia, but now there’s added adventure right in the foothills of Appalachia.

Rustic Ravines has a new half-mile zip line ready to take anyone over the hills and far away.

“It’s just another part of recreation,” Maddox said. “Wayne County is a county of great recreation for the region with our golf courses and our lakes, and now what a gem this is.”

Tourism brings in millions to the Mountain State and Boffo says this is a new element in the state’s push to expand tourism.

“It’s the clean burning fuel of the future of West Virginia,” Boffo said.

A vacation spot in our own backyard for those ready to get away by staying right here.

We talked to Boffo about how all this started, check out the extended interview below.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories