FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is hosting a guided walk to introduce its new “B.A.R.K. Ranger Program.”

Park officials say “B.A.R.K” is an acronym to show people how to safely bring their furry friends on the trails. It means:

According to park officials, following the B.A.R.K. rules helps keep both pets and wildlife safe by keeping visitors’ four-legged friends on the trails and out of native species’ habitats.

Park officials say they want to encourage pets and their owners to follow these guidelines, and pets can earn a B.A.R.K. Ranger collar tag and certificate by proving their humans have taught them how to set a good example while enjoying the park.

Visitors can visit the park’s visitor centers to learn more about having their pet sworn in as a B.A.R.K. Ranger at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.