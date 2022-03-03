JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOKW) – If you’re a parent, have you ever worried about if your child made it to and from school safely? A new program is here to ease your mind when it comes to the whereabouts of your child.

Jackson County Schools is rolling out a new program to be able to keep up with students when riding the bus with a simple pass they must scan each time. It’s called a Z-Pass.

“A simple access card which a student will have with their name and then they scan when they get on the bus and when they exit the bus both mornings and in the evening,” Rich Casto, Transportation Director said.

Casto says the county has been testing out this new Zonar program since September, and they’re still rolling it out countywide.

“There’s an app that goes with that which allows the parents to get a notification as to when their students disembarked and entered the bus,” Casto said.“ Occasionally you’ll have a student that does get on the wrong bus, and this is a way faster way to be able to tell exactly what bus they’re on, if they exited the bus, and where they got off the bus at.”

The Z-Pass also comes in handy if there was a bus accident. Staff would know exactly who was on the bus.

The Zonar program also offers a program called “On-Route,” which will give substitute drivers turn-by-turn and stop-by-stop directions for the bus route. Casto says it is essential.

“Especially when you have so many substitute bus operators running, people that aren’t familiar with every single route and every single student that’s on the bus,” Casto said.

Most of the elementary schools in the area have the feature, and they plan to put it all the busses soon.