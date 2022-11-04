CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs.

The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of the most special spots in West Virginia as well as the state’s history.

“I think these murals that they put on the all here make the mall a nice, better looking place,” says shopper Christopher Thompson. “It does a lot for the city. It gives you some things about the city – places you can go, tradition, everything. Something nice for the city.”

Hull Property Group bought the mall in May of 20221. The company is known for revitalizing malls in decline such as the Town Center.