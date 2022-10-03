HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane is getting a new skate park.

City officials made the announcement Monday, Oct. 3. The skate park will be located in a section of the Hurricane City Park off of Teays Valley Road.

The City says they’ve spent the last year and a half saving funds to build the $700,000 skate park debt-free, and plan to break ground within weeks.

Mayor Scott Edwards says they’ve chosen a design that will benefit both skateboarders, rollerskaters and scooter riders. Edwards says the project has been in the works for years.

Residents say the new park will be a perfect addition to the area.

“Anything that gets people off the couch and outside doing things, that’s great,” said Matt Perry, a visitor to the Hurricane City Park. “I think it’ll have a great response, especially since skates are great with the younger crowd and it’ll get them into other things. Good things like mountain biking, which I’m here to do.”

The company will be led by a company called Grindeline, and city officials say they hope the project will be finished within the next few months.